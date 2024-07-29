Pentagon announces two arms packages for Ukraine worth $1.7 billion

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense has prepared two arms packages for Ukraine, worth overall $1.7 billion, the Pentagon said in a written statement.

The first package to the tune of $200 million includes air defense interceptors, munitions for rocket systems and artillery, as well as anti-tank weapons from the US arsenals. The second package worth $1.5 billion with air defense capabilities is provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Thus, as the Pentagon said, Ukraine will receive munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), short-and medium-range air defense munitions, RIM-7 missiles for air defense, electronic warfare equipment, ammunition for HIMARS systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, 120mm mortar rounds, precision aerial munitions, TOW missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, small arms, explosives material and demolitions equipment and munitions, secure communications systems, commercial satellite imagery services as well as various spare parts.

Since Joe Biden assumed the presidency, the US has allocated more than $56.1 billion in arms to Ukraine, including more than $55.4 billion since February 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that the supply of new weapons to Kiev will not change the situation on the frontline, but will only prolong the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any shipments that contain weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.