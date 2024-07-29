Ukrainians should decide whether they want to give up territories — top Austrian diplomat

VIENNA, July 29. /TASS/. Ukrainians themselves should decide whether they want to hold a referendum on the issue of giving up territories, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said.

"There is pluralism and freedom of opinion in Ukraine, there are discussions there and, I hope, elections will be held there again. This is a question for the Ukrainian people. <...> It is not for us to decide, it is for the Ukrainians themselves to decide what path their country will take," he said during an ORF TV broadcast.

The diplomat added that there could be no negotiations on Ukraine without Kiev. According to him, Europe is thinking about "all possibilities" for a settlement.

Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko earlier said that Ukraine should hold a referendum on peace and set up a national unity government.