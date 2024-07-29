Transnistrian leader says is ready for dialogue with Moldovan president

CHISINAU, July 29. /TASS/. The leader of the unrecognized republic of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, said he was open to dialogue with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, in order to unblock the negotiating process.

"I am open to dialogue and I think that any dialogue is better than any tensions," the Transnistrian leader said in an interview with TASS.

Talks on the Transnistrian issue have been faltering since 2019 amid political uncertainty in Moldova. However, the relations between Chisinau and Tiraspol worsened further after Sandu was elected Moldova’s president. She made a number of harsh statements toward Tiraspol and refused to meet with Krasnoselsky.

So far, relations between the two banks of the Dniester have worsened to the extent that mutual barriers have been mounted. Against this backdrop, Tiraspol has called for resuming talks at all venues, including the 5+2 format (Moldova, Transnistria, the OSCE, Russia, Ukraine and observers from the United States and the European Union). Tiraspol insists Chisinau has been blocking these initiatives.