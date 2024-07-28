Israeli MP, defense minister authorized to make decision on Lebanon

TEL AVIV, July 29. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have been authorized to make decision on measures against Lebanon following the strike on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights that killed 12 children, the prime minister’s office said.

"The meeting of the war cabinet is over. The cabinet members have authorized the prime minister and defense minister to make a decision on the way and time of a response against the Hezbollah terrorist organization," it said.

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu called a meeting of the war cabinet to discuss the current escalation of the situation on the border with Lebanon. Prior to that, he met with the heads of Israel’s special services and the top brass.

On the evening of July 27, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the north of the country came under heavy shelling from Lebanon. One of the projectiles hit a soccer pitch in Majdal Shams, where local children were at that moment. As a result, twelve people were killed and 40 were wounded.

The Israeli authorities pinned the blame on Hezbollah and vowed a harsh response. Hezbollah denied any involvement in the incident.

On July 22, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left for a visit to the United States. He spoke to the US Congress and held separate talks with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. After that, he met with former President Donald Trump. Following the strike on the Golan Heights, Netanyahu cut short his visit and returned to Israel on July 28.