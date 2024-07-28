Finland’s Russian speakers file complaint over closure of border with Russia with EC

HELSINKI, July 28. /TASS/. The Society of Finland’s Russian-speaking Residents has filed a complaint with the European Commission (EC) and a petition with the European Parliament over the closure of the border with Russia by the Finnish authorities.

"Regrettably, the government has not yet announced any plans for the opening of the eastern border. We issued a complaint to the European Commission over Finland’s violating European laws but received a reply saying that all the facts will be considered. We also sent a petition to the European Parliament, which is currently being addressed by the special committee," the Society said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

The Society said on April 30 that it was working on documents to file suit with the European Court of Human Rights to challenge Finland’s decision to close crossings on the border with Russia.

Motor crossings on Finland’s border with Russia have stayed closed since November 2023. The Finnish authorities explained this decision by the uncontrolled flow of migrants from third countries. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Finland’s decision to close border checkpoints sets new division lines in Europe and warned that Moscow will look at a potential response.