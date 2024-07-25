US, UK carried out strikes at Yemen’s Hudaydah Province

DUBAI, July 25. /TASS/. The United States and the UK attacked Houthi targets in the Hudaydah Province in western Yemen, the Al Masirah TV channel reported.

According to the report, coalition forces carried out at least five airstrikes, attacking the Hodeida international airport.

After the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, warned that it will attack Israeli territory and will not allow Israeli-affiliated ships to travel through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave stops. Since November of the last year, the Houthis attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In response, the US authorities announced the establishment of an international coalition and the beginning of an operation on ensuring the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. Later, US and UK air forces started regularly striking Houthi targets in Yemen.