BEIJING, July 25. /TASS/. China opposes unilateral sanctions against North Korea, which will not help resolve the crisis on the Korean Peninsula, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing.

"China has always conscientiously implemented UN Security Council resolutions and international obligations, and is committed to maintaining peace and stability on the [Korean] Peninsula. China opposes illegal unilateral sanctions, which will not solve the problems of the peninsula," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted.

Earlier, the US authorities imposed sanctions against six individuals and five legal entities in China on the grounds that they allegedly assist North Korea in missile and space development. According to the US Treasury, the restrictions were introduced against a "China-based procurement network supporting North Korea's missile and space programs." Inclusion in the sanctions list means denial of visas, freezing of assets in the US, and a ban on American citizens and companies doing business with the listed entities.