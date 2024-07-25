Lower house of US Congress approves probe Trump’s attempted assassination

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. The US House of Representatives has unanimously supported the creation of a working group to investigate the circumstances of the attempted assassination of Republican Donald Trump, according to a broadcast.

The creation of the working group was supported by 416 deputies, with not a single dissenting vote. For the resolution to pass, it had to be supported by at least two-thirds of the members of the lower house of Congress.

CNN explained, citing House Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican from the state of Louisiana), that the working group will include seven Republicans and six Democrats, whose names will be announced on Thursday. They will have to present the results of their findings no later than December 13.

Johnson announced the formation of the working group on July 17.

Republican presidential candidate Trump was shot on July 13 at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The contender for the nation's highest office was lightly wounded and appeared to have a nick in his ear. The shooter was killed by members of the US Secret Service, which protects first responders, presidential candidates and former heads of state. The FBI confirmed that the incident is an attempted assassination of Trump, who served as US leader from 2017 to 2021.