Biden urges Americans to support Harris in presidential election

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. Incumbent US President Joe Biden urged fellow citizens to support Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

"I made my choice. I’ve made my views known. I want to thank our great Vice President Kamala Harris. She’s experienced. She’s tough. She’s capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and leader for our country," Biden said during an address to the nation. "Now the choice is up to you, the American people: you make that choice," he emphasized.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state's top office.