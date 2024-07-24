Israel continues talks with Hamas, ready for truce during hostage deal — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Israel is continuing talks with Hamas in Qatar and is ready for a temporary ceasefire for the duration of the deal on releasing hostages, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin told reporters.

According to her, talks are underway, and an Israeli delegation has arrived in Qatar to continue negotiations.

The diplomat noted that Israel is ready for various options, including a temporary truce for the duration of the hostage deal.

According to the envoy, Israel is doing everything to reach a new deal. That said, Halperin stressed that eliminating Hamas structures remains Israel’s main goal.