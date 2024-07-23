Blind rivalry of Democrats, Republicans destructive for US, says Robert Kennedy Jr

NEW YORK, July 23./TASS/. The rivalry of the Democratic and Republican parties distracts attention from critical issues of concern for the US people, "snuffing out" the soul of the nation, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, an independent candidate for President of the US, wrote on messaging platform X.

"The mad blind rivalry of the two political parties is snuffing out the soul of our nation. This rivalry distracts us from our real problems - the $34 trillion debt; the destructive merger of state and corporate power; our declining health; the epidemic of addiction; the growing war machine," he blogged.

Instead of solving these problems, politicians direct attention of their population toward less important issues, such as transgender athletes, gun control or others, Kennedy Jr. wrote.

Kennedy, Jr. himself originally intended to enter the presidential race as a Democratic Party contender, but announced in the fall of 2023 that he would be an independent candidate.