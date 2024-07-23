Kamala Harris raises $100 million since entering presidential race — ABC News

NEW YORK, July 23./TASS/. US Vice President Kamala Harris has raised $100 million for her election campaign in the less than two days since President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, ABC News reports referring to her campaign.

This amount "was raised between Sunday afternoon - when President Joe Biden announced he would step down from the ticket - and Monday evening," ABC news quoted the Harris campaign. Taking part in the fundraising was the Democratic National Committee and its joint fundraising committees, it said.

In addition, about 58,000 people applied to volunteer in the election campaign of Harris, which is 100 times more than usually apply per day.

On Sunday, Biden announced his decision not to seek re-election and supported Vice President Kamala Harris as a Democrat nominee for US presidential candidate.

The presidential election will be held in the United States on November 5. Biden was supposed to remain at the top of the Democratic ticket. He was expected to be formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19-22. However, after Biden’s poor debate performance on June 27, calls intensified, particularly among Democrats, for the incumbent president to drop out of the race.