Bus plunges 200 meters off cliff in Peru, nine people killed

BUENOS AIRES, July 23. /TASS/. Nine people died after a bus fell 200 meters off a cliff in the Peruvian province of Tarma, as reported by RPP radio station.

The bus was carrying a band of folk musicians.

According to the radio station, the group was heading to Lima, the country's capital city, to play a concert. In total, there were 20 musicians on the bus, eight of whom died and 11 others were injured.

The vehicle was taking a shortcut off the beaten path. Based on preliminary data, the driver, who also died in the accident, tried to swerve out of the way of another car, losing control of the bus and causing it to fall off the cliff.