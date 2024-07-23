Democratic nominee to be named by August 7 — NYT

NEW YORK, July 23. /TASS/. US Democratic National Committee Chairman Jamie Harrison said the party will select a Democratic presidential nominee by August 7 in an online vote, the New York Times reported.

According to the report, Harrison and other committee officials told reporters that if only one politician, such as US Vice President Kamala Harris, now considered the most likely candidate for the nomination, wins the support of at least 300 of the 4,600 delegates to the upcoming Democratic National Convention, the vote will take place as early as August 1. If there are several such contenders, voting will begin a few days later, but will have to be completed by August 7.

Nominating a presidential candidate during a virtual vote before the party’s delegates convene in Chicago on August 19 will make the convention a purely ceremonial event, the newspaper said.

Incumbent US President Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he would not seek re-election in November, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination. The US will hold a presidential election on November 5.