China, Russia sovereign states, cooperation not subject to interference — diplomat

BEIJING, July 22. /TASS/. China and Russia are sovereign states, their cooperation does not tolerate any external interference or threats, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a briefing.

"I would like to underscore that China and Russia are sovereign states. The normal cooperation between China and Russia is not aimed against third countries, it is not subject to external interference and tolerates no threats," she said, commenting on US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s remarks about Washington’s preparation of new sanctions against Chinese companies and banks that allegedly support Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

Mao Ning underscored that China decisively opposes any illegitimate unilateral sanctions and will take any necessary means to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

"China is neither an engineer, nor a party to the Ukrainian crisis, we actively advocate peace and negotiations, and we will assist in the political settlement of the crisis," the diplomat noted, advising the US to "do something practical for a political resolution of the crisis" instead of "sowing discord between China and other countries.".