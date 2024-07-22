Biden wanted to stop Trump, making it part of his legacy, says US political observer

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. US Democrat President Joe Biden wanted his political legacy to include, among other things, preventing the return of Republican Donald Trump to the White House, but now he must delegate this task to his fellow party members, US political observer Mark Halperin told TASS.

"Joe Biden wanted his legacy to include stopping Donald Trump. Now he is turning that task over to someone else," said Halperin, who last week, referring to his own sources, actually predicted Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race this past weekend.

On Sunday, Biden announced his decision not to seek reelection and supported Vice President Kamala Harris as a Democrat nominee for US presidential candidate.

The presidential election will be held in the United States on November 5. Biden was supposed to remain at the top of the Democratic ticket. He was expected to be formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19-22. However, after his fiasco at the televised election debate with Republican Donald Trump on June 27, calls intensified, particularly among Democrats, for the incumbent president to drop out of the race.