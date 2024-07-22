Serbia to keep its EU path, to maintain stance regarding anti-Russian sanctions — Vucic

BELGRADE, July 22. /TASS/. Serbia intends to pursue its policy in line with the plans to join the European Union, but will maintain its stance on refusing to join anti-Russian sanctions, President Aleksandar Vucic told the Pink TV channel.

"We will keep the European path, and we will also cooperate with China, Russia and everyone else. Maybe sanctions will be imposed if we can no longer defend ourselves. But I said this already two-and-a-half years ago and as you can see, we have withstood these two-and-a-half years. I would like things to stay that way. Perhaps the government will make a decision that will be contrary to my wishes, but in this case, the question will come up about my legitimacy and whether I can stay in my position," Vucic said.

The Serbian leader separately emphasized that his country is pursuing an independent policy despite enormous pressure. He separately mentioned the absence of regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, pointing out that this was due to the Russian leader's understanding of the difficult situation facing Belgrade and the fact that Putin "follows the situation in Serbia" and would not want to add an additional factor of pressure on the country.

Earlier, Vucic said that the country would not impose anti-Russian restrictive measures as long as it could pursue an independent policy. Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic pointed out that "strategic commitment to membership in the European Union does not mean that we are ready to neglect further development of relations with our traditional friends.".