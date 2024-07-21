Drones attacks from Lebanon followed by fires in northern Israel

TEL AVIV, July 21. /TASS/. Attacks by drones launched from Lebanon caused fires in northern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A number of UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," it said, adding that "several interceptors were launched toward the UAVs."

According to the IDF, "hits were identified in the areas of Hanita and Ya'ara in northern Israel."

"A fire broke out in Hanita as a result of the attack. Israeli fire and rescue forces are operating to extinguish the fire, no injuries were reported," it said.

Israel retaliated by striking at several areas in southern Lebanon, the IDF added.