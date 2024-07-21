At least three killed in Israel’s attack on Yemeni port — TV

CAIRO, July 21. /TASS/. At least three people were killed in Israel’s recent attack on the Red Sea Yemeni port of Hudaydah, the Al Hadath television said.

According to the report, "dozens" were wounded in the air raid. Unofficial information obtained from medical sources in Hudaydah says that around 80 people were wounded.

A while ago, planes of the Israeli Air Force attack the Yemen’s port city of Hudaydah, located on the Red Sea coast. The air raid left at least three people dead and around 80 wounded. According to Al Masirah, the Israeli Air Force targeted oil tanks in the port, as well as the city power plant. In addition, the airstrike targeted the military police building in the northern part of Hudaydah. A powerful fire broke out at the port, which remains unextinguished at this point.

The Al Hadath television reported that at least 12 Israeli warplanes, including F-35 fighter jets, took part in the attack.

In the early hours of July 19, an explosion was heard in downtown Tel Aviv. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said the explosion was "caused by the falling of an aerial target, and no sirens were activated." Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that it used an advanced drone that can penetrate air defenses.