Two betting services show Harris has higher odds to be presidential nominee than Biden

NEW YORK, July 18. /TASS/. Data from two betting services are showing US Vice President Kamala Harris as the favorite to be Democratic presidential nominee, Newsweek reported.

One of the services, Polymarket, gives her the odds of 45%, up from 40% for incumbent President Joe Biden.

Also, the betting services Bet 365 and SkyBet see the chances of Harris to win the race, if she is nominated, double as high as the chances of the current president.

The Wall Street Journal reported on July 2 that Harris is viewed as the most likely candidate to replace Biden if he drops out of the race. According to a poll by the Economist and YouGov Institute, which was published on July 11, about 73% of Democratic Party supporters believe that Harris should be the Democratic nominee in the November presidential election.

On July 16, the Axios news website reported, citing sources, that the Democratic Party National Committee will cast a virtual vote from July 29 to August 5, weeks before the party convention, to nominate Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee. According to the report, once Biden receives enough votes, replacing him in the presidential race will be extremely hard. That will prompt discussions about nominating another candidate, which were stoked following the president’s poor performance in the televised debate with Trump, to die down, Axios said.