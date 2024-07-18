Infrastructure facilities suffer damage in Kiev-controlled part of Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Infrastructure facilities have suffered damage in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region following overnight explosions, Ivan Fyodorov, head of the Ukrainian-installed regional administration, said.

However, he did not provide any details about the incident in his Telegram post.

Ukrainian media outlets reported explosions in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region in the early hours of Thursday. Blasts also occurred in the Dnepropetrovsk and Poltava regions.