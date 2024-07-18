European Parliament to approve von der Leyen as European Commission president

BRUSSELS, July 18. /TASS/. Members of the new convocation of the European Parliament will gather for their first session in Brussels on Thursday to approve Ursula von der Leyen for her second term as the European Commission president.

No serious analysts in Brussels have any doubts that the candidacy will be approved.

Thursday’s schedule was drafted in a way that no other event could potentially divert attention from the session, which is largely ceremonial. No other decision-making bodies of the European Union are scheduled to have any serious events on Thursday.

The parliamentary session will consist of von der Leyen’s speech, lawmakers’ responses and the vote itself.

The head of the European Commission is appointed for a five-year term by the heads of European states and governments during their summit. Neither elections to the European Parliament nor the subsequent vote in the legislative body has any direct influence on the process.

In all, four parliamentary factions that support von der Leyen’s candidacy (the European People's Party (EPP), Socialists, Liberals and the Greens) have 478 mandates in the 720-seat legislature, well above the required simple majority of 361 votes.