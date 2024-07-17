European Parliament reaffirms support for Ukraine, criticizes Hungarian PM

PARIS, July 17. /TASS/. The European Parliament has overwhelmingly passed a resolution reaffirming support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and criticizing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his recent visits to Russia and China.

As many as 495 lawmakers voted in favor of the resolution, while 137 voted against it and 47 abstained.

The European Parliament reiterated that "the EU must continue to support Kiev for as long as it takes until victory." Parliament members expressed support for the idea of lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons against military targets inside Russia and emphasized the need for "a sound legal regime for the confiscation of Russian state-owned assets frozen by the EU".

The resolution also condemned Orban’s visit to Russia, "which does not represent the EU and is a blatant violation of the EU’s treaties and common foreign policy." The lawmakers added that "Hungary should face repercussions for these actions.".