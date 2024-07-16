Meeting of intergovernmental commission with Russia to be held in September — Szijjarto

UN, July 16. /TASS/. The next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Hungary and Russia will be held in September in Budapest, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Russian reporters.

"We agreed on the date of the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission, which will be held on September 20 in Budapest," he said.

Hungary "wants to continue improving economic cooperation with Russia in areas not limited by sanctions," the minister said. "There are many Hungarian companies in agriculture, in the food and pharmaceuticals industry that are successful on the Russian market and we would not like to lose it," he stressed.