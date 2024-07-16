Donations to Biden, Trump's campaigns surge after their debate — media

WASHINGTON, July 16. /TASS/. Contributors' donations to incumbent US President Joe Biden and his key rival in the election race Republican Donald Trump saw a huge jump after their debate on June 27, The Washington Post (WP) reported.

According to the newspaper, the total amount raised by political committees in support of Biden in the three days after the debate was about $5.6 million. The major political committees supporting the Republicans also saw a huge injection of cash. According to the publication, one of them raised $5 million in donations.

On June 27, Biden and Trump participated in a televised debate in Atlanta (Georgia). According to an express poll by CNN, two-thirds of viewers who watched the debate saw Trump as the winner. According to The Wall Street Journal, panic broke out among Democrats in Congress over Biden's poor performance in the televised debate. Some party representatives publicly called on the president to drop out of the race and let another politician take his place.