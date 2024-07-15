Assassination attempt helps Trump's chances in presidential election — analyst

BERLIN, July 15. /TASS/. The chances of former US President Donald Trump winning the presidential election have increased after the failed assassination attempt against him, Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, a Swiss banking group, said.

"Although the assassination attempt [on Trump] causes concerns over the deep [political] divide in America, <...> it has increased the chances that Trump will win the presidential election in November," German TV channel NTV quoted her as saying.

The expert cited data from an online study conducted by PredictIt, which shows that the probability of Trump winning the presidential election after the assassination attempt rose from 61% to 67%.

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13 at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear, but he is in stable condition. As a result of the shooting, one of his supporters was killed. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service officers. The motives of the perpetrator are still unknown.

Two of the three attendees injured in the attempted assassination of former US President (2017-2021) Donald Trump at a rally in Butler (Pennsylvania) are in stable condition, the government reported referring to local police data.

According to its information, 57-year-old David Dutch of New Kensington and 74-year-old James Copenhaver of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, were among the injured. It also said that Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver Township was killed in the incident.