F-16 jets can hardly influence frontline situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. US-made F-16 fighter jets will hardly influence the frontline situation in Ukraine, as their number promised by Denmark and the Netherlands is small while Ukrainian pilots have no combat experience, French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre told TASS.

"They will change nothing. Young Ukrainian pilots without experience will pilot them and the talk now is about six aircraft," he said.

The situation may change if Ukraine receives a big number of F16s with professional foreign pilots.

De Lattre recalled that the United States gave a greenlight to private military companies to operate in Ukraine. "They can help Ukraine engage Patriot (air defense systems) to protect F-16 bases, as well as service the aircraft and provide pilots, why not?" he said.

De Lattre believes F-16 can be delivered in parts by trucks to Ukraine, as otherwise they will be immediately downed by Russia.

Russia has destroyed most Ukrainian airfields and there were plans to deploy F-16 on highways. "Although F-16 is unfit for operation from unprepared runways, it cannot be ruled out if it is an ideal highway section," de Lattre said.

Ukraine may use F-16 to distract Russian fighter jets from protecting other aircraft and give its own jets a chance to fulfil the mission. To cope with the threat, Russia has to have a developed early warning system in Ukraine, the expert said.