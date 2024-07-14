Trumps says will not change his schedule after assassination attempt

NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump has said he will not change his schedule following the shooting incident during his rally in Pennsylvania and will go to Milwaukee to the Republican National Convention.

"Based on yesterday’s terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a "shooter," or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else. Therefore, I will be leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled, at 3:30 P.M.," he wrote on his Truth Social page.

The assassination attempt on Trump was staged at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania late on Saturday. The Republican was wounded. According to recent reports, he is safe, he received a minor injury - the bullet pierced his right ear. The shooting left one person killed and two injured. The shooter was killed by officers of the US Secret Service, which is responsible, in particular, for protecting the top officials of the state. The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt on Trump.

The Republican National Committee has stressed that its convention in Milwaukee, which was set to open on Monday and was expected to nominate Trump as its presidential candidate in the November election, would not be canceled or postponed. Trump will attend the convention, the committee confirmed.