CAIRO, July 14. /TASS/. At least 20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on a school in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, the Al-Qahira Al-Ekhbariya TV channel reported.

According to the television channel, dozens more, mostly women and teenagers, were wounded.

The school accommodating hundreds of Palestinians displaced from other areas in the Gaza Strip is kept by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).