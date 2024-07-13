Iran to actively support initiatives to achieve peace in Ukraine — president-elect

DUBAI, July 12. /TASS/. Iran’s new government will actively support initiatives aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine, Iranian President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian said in an op-ed for the Tehran Times titled "My Message to the New World."

"Russia is a valued strategic ally and neighbor to Iran and my administration will remain committed to expanding and enhancing our cooperation. We strive for peace for the people of Russia and Ukraine, and my government will stand prepared to actively support initiatives aimed at achieving this objective," he pointed out.

"I will continue to prioritize bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Russia, particularly within frameworks such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Eurasian Economic Union," Pezeshkian added.

The Iranian president-elect went on to say that "China and Russia have consistently stood by us during challenging times." "We deeply value this friendship. Our 25-year roadmap with China represents a significant milestone towards establishing a mutually beneficial ‘comprehensive strategic partnership,’ and we look forward to collaborating more extensively with Beijing as we advance towards a new global order. In 2023, China played a pivotal role in facilitating the normalization of our relations with Saudi Arabia, showcasing its constructive vision and forward-thinking approach to international affairs," Pezeshkian noted.

Pezeshkian, a reformist candidate, won Iran’s runoff presidential election on July 5, garnering 53.6% of the vote, while conservative Saeed Jalili received 44.3%. Pezeshkian is expected to take the oath of office on July 30.