Hungarian minister expects much controversy at NATO-Ukraine Council

BUDAPEST, July 11. /TASS/. The NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in Washington will be ridden with controversy about Ukraine's accession bid, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

The meeting, which Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky plans to attend, will be the final event of the summit.

"The NATO-Ukraine Council meeting will be a meeting filled with contradictions," Szijjarto, who is accompanying Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the NATO summit in Washington, said in an interview with Hungarian broadcaster M1.

He explained that there are different opinions within the alliance about Ukraine's membership bid. For example, Hungary believes that Ukraine's accession to NATO would weaken the unity of the organization rather than strengthen it.