Iranian diplomat places responsibility for Ukraine crisis on NATO

DUBAI, July 11. /TASS/. The responsibility for the Ukraine conflict fully lies on NATO, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani said.

"Unfortunately, what we are witnessing in Ukraine is a result of the continued policy and aggressive steps on the part of the US-led NATO," the Iranian Foreign Ministry quoted the diplomat as saying on its Telegram channel.

Kanani rejected as "absolutely ungrounded and politically motivated" allegations in the Washington Summit Declaration that Iran is providing military support to Russia.

"Iran’s strategy has always been to play a constructive and sustainable role in ensuring security in the region and globally," the Iranian diplomat said. According to him, any attempts to think of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia in connection with the Ukraine conflict are being made exclusively "to justify continued Western military assistance to Ukraine."