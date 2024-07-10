Almost 38,300 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 2023 — health ministry

CAIRO, July 10. /TASS/. About 38,300 people have been killed and more than 88,200 injured in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli troops’ operation that started last October, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.

"Since last October and until now, the death toll from Israel’s aggression in Gaza has risen to 38,295, while 88,241 more people have been wounded," the ministry said in a bulletin published on its Telegram channel. The Health Ministry reported that "over the past 24 hours, 52 Palestinians were killed and another 208 were wounded as a result of Israeli forces’ shelling and air attacks across Gaza."

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, killing residents of border settlements and taking over 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in Gaza to eradicate Hamas’ military and political structure and to release all the hostages. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian truce was brokered by Egypt and Qatar and lasted a week. According to Israel, 110 hostages were released then. On December 1, the ceasefire was broken and combat operations resumed and are still going on.