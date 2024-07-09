NATO to appoint representative on Ukraine to strengthen its ties with Alliance

WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. NATO will appoint a special representative on Ukraine, which will work on strengthening of Kiev’s ties with the alliance and will coordinate the Organization’s interaction with the Ukrainian authorities, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

Speaking during the military industrial forum on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, he said that "a new NATO senior representative in Kiev, […] who will deepen institutional relationship with the Alliance and serve as the focal point for NATO’s engagement with senior Ukrainian officials" will be sent to Ukraine.

Sullivan also mentioned the Alliance’s other plans on ramping up the support for Ukraine, including the establishment of a new command in Germany for coordination of military aid, which will begin a program on training, equipment and development of the Ukrainian armed forces. He also pointed out NATO’s commitment to provide at least 40 billion euro worth of military to Kiev next year.