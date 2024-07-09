Participants in Gaza talks reach agreements on number of issues — TV

CAIRO, July 9. /TASS/. Participants in the Cairo-hosted Gaza talks have reached agreements on a number of issues and will continue consultations in the coming days, Egypt’s Extra News TV channel reports.

According to a source, the negotiators will move to the Qatari capital of Doha on Wednesday and return to Cairo on Thursday. The goal is "to reach an agreement between Israel and [the Palestinian movement] Hamas on a ceasefire in Gaza in the near future."

The broadcaster did not provide any other details.

A new round of indirect talks between the parties to the Gaza conflict became possible after Hamas’s latest response to the proposals that US President Joe Biden put forward in late May. On July 3, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office and Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency said they had received a response from Hamas regarding a hostage deal, and Israel’s response to it was in the works. The next day, Hamas announced Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh’s consultations with Egypt, Qatar and Turkey about ways to resolve the situation in Gaza.