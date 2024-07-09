India ready to contribute to resolving Ukraine conflict, Modi says

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. India favors resolving the Ukraine conflict peacefully and is ready to contribute to the process, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ahead of official talks between the Russian and Indian delegations at the Kremlin.

"We are ready to make any contribution to resolving" the conflict, Modi said as he recounted that at an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday the two leaders "agreed that peace should be established as soon as possible."

According to Modi, India is confident that any conflicts globally can only be resolved by peaceful means and through dialogue. "Rockets, shells or guns cannot help in solving issues or establishing peace. <…> We are confident that only a peaceful path of dialogue can help. There should be dialogue," he emphasized.

"A bright future of next generations needs peace," the Indian premier concluded.