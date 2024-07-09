Modi expresses confidence Russia-India ties will develop

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia and India will continue to develop their relations and achieve new goals, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ahead of ahead of official talks between Russian and Indian delegations in the Kremlin.

"I can say with confidence, based on our past experience, that we will work together in the future, deepening all aspects of our cooperation and achieve new goals," he said.

Modi thanked Putin for the warm welcome and congratulations on his victory in India’s June elections.

"We have achieved an unprecedented victory in the Indian elections, and I thank you for the wishes you have communicated. You also won elections in March and I congratulate you on that once again," he said.