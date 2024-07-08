Modi appreciates Putin's invitation to visit his residence

NOVO-OGAREVO, July 8. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highly appreciated Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to visit his residence near Moscow.

"To visit a friend's home is a great pleasure. Of course, it is a great joy that you invited me to your home. I would like to thank you for the interesting program and warm words," the prime minister said during an informal meeting with the Russian leader at Novo-Ogaryovo.

Modi then commented on India's parliamentary elections this past spring, calling them "important and large-scale".

"The people of India have given me a chance to serve the Fatherland," said Modi. "My principle is to reform, implement and transform. The people of India voted for this very principle," he emphasized, pledging to work three times harder in his third term as prime minister.