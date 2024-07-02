Poland, Germany to work together on pan-European air defense system — PM

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Poland will join in on Germany’s initiative to create the European Sky Shield air defense system, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I am happy to say that Poland and Germany will work together on the so-called European Sky Shield. <...> Our participation in the already existing European air defense initiative should make it easier to reach our aim of establishing an iron dome that would give Europe a safe sky," Tusk said at a press conference broadcast by TVN24.

In 2022, Germany put forward an initiative to form the unified European Sky Shield missile and air defense system, as well as to ensure common procurement of short-, medium- and long-range missile defense and air defense systems. In April, Tusk announced Warsaw's intention to join the initiative.