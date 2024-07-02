Israeli army kills several Palestinians over past day — media

DUBAI, July 2. /TASS/. Several Palestinians have been killed and wounded over the last 24 hours by the Israeli occupation army, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

According to its reports, a civilian was killed on Monday evening in an Israeli aerial bombardment of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. It also stated that the occupation artillery shelled the homes of citizens east of the camp, killing one person and injuring others.

The agency noted that a Palestinian teenager was injured on Monday night during clashes with the Israeli occupation forces in the Arura village northwest of Ramallah, during which the soldiers used live ammunition, stun grenades and poison gas against the locals. In addition, several other Palestinians were injured by poisonous substances used by the Israeli occupation in two villages south of Hebron, WAFA reported.

The agency points out that over 37,900 citizens, mainly women and children, have already been killed and over 87,600 Palestinians have been injured as a result of the Israeli military aggression against Palestine since October 7, 2023.