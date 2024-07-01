Planned drills of army reservists begin in Moldova

CHISINAU, July 1. /TASS/. Planned drills of army reservists kicked off in Moldova, the country’s Defense Ministry said, adding that the drills will continue until July 5.

"In the upcoming five days, reservists will be taught to use combat weapons, offer emergency medical aid, operate radio equipment, will be educated about weapons and vehicles used in the army. The drills are geared to check reservists’ skills," it said.

According to the ministry, the exercises were organized in conformity with the country’s law on army reserves.

In the two recent years, Moldova has been holding numerous joint drills with the military from the United Kingdom, Germany, Romania, and the United States. Moreover, the country has increased its defense spending. Moldova’s militarization causes concern in the unrecognized Republic of Transnistria. Tiraspol is also worried over the increased number of drills conducted in the vicinity of the buffer zone protected by Russian peacekeepers.