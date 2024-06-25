At least 50 injured during protests in Kenya’s capital Nairobi

NAIROBI, June 25. /TASS/. At least 50 people got injured during the protests against the tax raise in the Kenyan capital city of Nairobi, Reuters reported, citing the ambulance service.

People have started arriving to the business center of the city since early morning, chanting demands for resignation of President William Ruto. This district of Nairobi is where administrative buildings are located, including the parliament, which has been cordoned off by the police. According to the local media, the police used tear gas and started firing rubber bullets. There have also been reports of live ammunition being fired. According to Kenya’s KTN News, eight people died during the protests.

The protests against the tax raise in Kenya started on June 18 and spread across the country. Rallies take place in major cities: Kisumu, Nyeri, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kilifi, Mombasa. Previously, the media reported that two people died and at least 200 were injured during the protests. The protesters claim that the tax raise will harm the Kenyan economy and will increase the cost of life for ordinary Kenyans, who already have trouble making the ends meet. Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Minister of Kenya Musalia Mudavadi said earlier that, should the bill fail, this may cause a vote of no confidence for the president and resignation of the government.