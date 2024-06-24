Top Hungarian diplomat slams EU plan to use iced Russian assets for Ukraine

BUDAPEST, June 24. /TASS/. EU foreign ministers have decided to use proceeds from Russia's frozen assets to allocate 1.4 billion euro in military assistance to Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"The European Union continues indulging in military hysteria while ignoring the will of its citizens. It is starting to cross red lines. It was announced today that a sum of 1.4 billion euro from the European Peace Facility will be used by the European Union to finance weapons supplies to Ukraine," he told Hungarian journalists after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxemburg.

According to the top Hungarian diplomat, this was done bypassing European rules, "because Hungary was excluded from the decision-making about the allocation of 1.4 billion euro" for military assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier, Hungary said that it objected to the use of Russian assets for these purposes, but, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, as Budapest refused to participate in the decision-making process on this matter, it will not give any input about how revenues from the frozen Russian assets should be used.