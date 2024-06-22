White House concerned by Netanyahu’s upcoming speech at US Congress — Politico

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. The White House is concerned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may use his address to the US Congress on July 24 to criticize US President Joe Biden, the Politico newspaper wrote citing US officials.

"No one knows what he’s going to say," the newspaper quoted a senior US administration official as saying.

Another official said the Israeli premier’s June 18 video address, in which he lashed at the US decision to withhold military aid to Kiev, "was not helpful at all."

"And he could make it far worse up there in front of Congress," he added.

Politico reports that Biden’s advisors were disappointed by Netanyahu’s recent statements. They believe that the prime minister of the Jewish state is prolonging the conflict to stay in power and would rather prefer Donald Trump’s return to the White House than see Biden re-elected.

Earlier White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby did not elaborate on whether Biden planned to meet with Netanyahu during his visit to the United States.

Netanyahu has criticized the United States for presumed suspensions or delays of arms deliveries to Israel. Washington strongly rejected these statements, describing them as baseless.