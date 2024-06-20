Houthis planted explosives onboard attacked Tutor bulk carrier — Houthi leader

DUBAI, June 20. /TASS/. The Yemeni Houthi rebels were able to plant explosive onboard the Tutor bulk carrier after the ship was attacked by an unmanned speedboat, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi announced.

"One of the most notable events is the sinking of the Tutor in a quality operation of the Navy. After the ship was hit by an unmanned speedboat, our servicemen were able to get aboard, plant explosives and detonate them," al-Houthi said, according to Al Masirah.

The Houthis announced the attack at the ship on June 12. According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the Tutor bulk carrier, attacked near the Yemeni port of Hudaydah, sank in the Red Sea several days after the attack. The ship, owned by a Greek company, travelled to India through the Red Sea under the Liberia flag. Its crew was comprised of Philippine citizens. The authorities announced that 21 crew members were evacuated while one sailor went missing.