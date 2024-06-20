IDF claims elimination of Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, June 20. /TASS/. The Israeli military eliminated a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon, the IDF press office announced.

According to the IDF, a precision airstrike near the settlement of Deir Kifa eliminated Fadel Ibrahim, who managed Hezbollah operations near the city of Jwaya in southern Lebanon.

"In the recent months, Ibrahim was working on reinforcement of Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon within the effort to increase the terrorist organization’s combat capabilities on the ground," the statement says.

In addition, the Israeli Air Force carried out an airstrike at a Hezbollah air defense missile launcher. According to the Israeli military, this object threatened an Israeli aircraft in Lebanese airspace.

"The Israeli Air Force continues to operate in the Lebanese airspace to perform IDF missions and to maintain the IDF’s operational freedom," the press office said.