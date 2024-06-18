Russia, North Korea united by history, leaders’ friendship — media

PYONGYANG, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea are tied not only by their common history and goals, but also by sincerely warm relations between the countries’ heads Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in an article.

According to its author, a common struggle against imperialism and desire to build strong powers unite the Russian and North Korean people. "However, these relations have been formed not only over common history, traditions and goals. Even more great and deep relations bind these countries. These are the relations of sincere and deep cooperation established between the two countries’ leaders," the article reads.

"No relations are stronger than the combat partnership which emerged over the common struggle. No ties are stronger than the relations of like-minded people," the author believes. According to him, the friendship between Russia and North Korea is selfless, and "becomes just stronger in the face of challenges."

According to the article, Kim Jong Un has always been supporting Putin in building a strong nation, he has always been happy for Russia’s successes in this regard and expressed solidarity when "the enemy forces became even more vicious in their counter offense."

"Mutual support and selfless help became a basis for the combat partnership and friendship of the two countries’ leaders," the journalist believes. The friendship between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un is getting stronger day by day despite their location, the article notes.

"Thousands of kilometers lie between Pyongyang and Moscow. The difference between the people’s lives and nature conditions is quite significant. But today the representatives of the two countries’ people are sure that it is very easy to reach Pyongyang from Moscow," the article emphasizes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to North Korea on June 18-19, the Kremlin press service reported. The countries’ leaders are scheduled to sign a Russia-North Korea comprehensive strategic partnership agreement following the meeting.