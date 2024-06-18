Von der Leyen, Costa, Callas likely to get top EU posts, Polish PM says

BRUSSELS, June 18. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas may get top EU posts in the nearest future, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

"I would like to assure you that we <…> are very really close to achieving an agreement. It is most likely that Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa, and Kaja Kallas will take top positions [in the EU]," Tusk said at a press conference after talks with his Luxembourgian counterpart Luc Frieden, adding that the formal decision on the top EU posts will be taken at an official summit of the bloc's leaders next week.

On March 7, von der Leyen was nominated for president of the European Commission at the European People's Party congress in Bucharest.

Costa is considered the most likely candidate to replace the outgoing Charles Michel as president of the European Council. Kallas is considered the most likely candidate to replace Josep Borrell as EU foreign policy chief.