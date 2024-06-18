Quake in northeastern Iran leaves at least 50 injured — media

DUBAI, June 18. /TASS/. At least 50 people have been injured in a magnitude-5.0 quake that struck Iran’s Razavi Khorasan on Tuesday, Tasnim reported.

According to the news agency, civilians still remain under the rubble in a number of local settlements, with emergency teams being involved in the relief effort.

At least two people have died as the facade of a building collapsed in Kashmar, the mayor told IRNA. In turn, the director of the Iranian Red Crescent Society in the province said that 15 rescue teams had been dispatched to the scene.

Earlier, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said a 4.9 magnitude earthquake rocked the northeastern Iranian province. According to its data, the epicenter lying 3 km northwest of the city of Kashmar with a population of around 96,100 people had a depth of 10 km.