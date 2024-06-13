US to keep seeking release of Gershkovich as his case goes to Russian court — official

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. The US will continue efforts to bring home US national Evan Gershkovich, a senior US official said after the American’s case was sent to a Russian court for trial.

"We were all hopeful that we were able to broker a deal with the Russians before this happened. But it doesn't stop or slow us down. We can keep continuing to pursue not just Evan’s, but also Paul Whelan's freedom as well," said Roger Carstens, US special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

The official made the statement during a hearing at the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, after the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office earlier on Thursday sent Gershkovich’s espionage case to court for a trial.

"The bottom line is that this was not unexpected," Carstens said about the latest development in the Gershkovich’s case.

Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, was arrested in Russia on espionage charges in March 2023. He faces up to 20 years in prison. He has not pleaded guilty.

Whelan , a former US intelligence officer, was arrested in Moscow in December 2018, while receiving a flash drive containing data on some employees of the Russian Federal Security Service. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on June 5 at a meeting with the leadership of news agencies from around the world, that the US is taking vigorous steps in the Gershkovich case, and the issue could be resolved "on the basis of reciprocity.".